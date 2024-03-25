Investor Confidence Inclines As Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Shares Gain $0.02

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.01 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $539.66M. WOOF’s current price is a discount, trading about -435.32% off its 52-week high of $10.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 6.97% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1100 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.39%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -21.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.65 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.59% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.52 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $1.52 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc earnings to decrease by -164.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 27.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares while 129.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 131.33%. There are 129.64% institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock share, with Cvc Capital Partners VI Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 63.25% of the shares, roughly 145.92 million WOOF shares worth $292.58 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 25.91% or 59.77 million shares worth $119.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $5.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $4.11 million.