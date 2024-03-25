Investor Confidence Declines As Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Shares Lose -$0.07

In the last trading session, 12.96 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.32% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 3.74% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.60 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1900 subtracted -6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is -18.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 255.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.86% over the past 6 months, a 17.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $53.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.7 million and $80.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 30.58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.50% per year.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.74% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares while 83.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.77%. There are 83.72% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 236.29 million DNA shares worth $252.83 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.03% or 198.61 million shares worth $212.51 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 123.41 million shares estimated at $132.05 million under it, the former controlled 7.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 50.2 million shares worth around $53.71 million.