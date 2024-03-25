Investing In Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 31.71 million Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.96. With the company’s per share price at $19.52 changed hands at -$1.25 or -6.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.87B. CLSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.13% off its 52-week high of $23.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 87.81% up since then. When we look at Cleanspark Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.23 million.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.02 subtracted -6.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.97%, with the 5-day performance at 11.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 14.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleanspark Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 380.79% over the past 6 months, a 89.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleanspark Inc will rise 91.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 142.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.62 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cleanspark Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $103.18 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Cleanspark Inc earnings to increase by 189.22%.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.87% of Cleanspark Inc shares while 44.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.88%. There are 44.56% institutions holding the Cleanspark Inc stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 96.00% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million CLSK shares worth $91.33 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 79.36% or 3.87 million shares worth $75.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $90.0 million under it, the former controlled 94.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 76.57% of the shares, roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $72.84 million.