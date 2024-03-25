Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.32 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $218.83M. INVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -232.58% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 5.3% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4350 subtracted -0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -9.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviz Technologies Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.68% over the past 6 months, a 10.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innoviz Technologies Ltd will rise 42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.5 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 million and $1.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 266.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 383.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.35%. The 2024 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd earnings to increase by 21.43%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 20.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.40% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares while 42.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.27%. There are 42.33% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock share, with Citigroup Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million INVZ shares worth $11.52 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 8.73 million shares worth $11.52 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $3.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $2.34 million.