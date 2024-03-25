IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.04 or -7.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.28M. IMCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -266.67% off its 52-week high of $1.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 51.28% up since then. When we look at IM Cannabis Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.90K.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Instantly IMCC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4500 subtracted -7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.36%, with the 5-day performance at 23.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) is 19.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IM Cannabis Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.06% over the past 6 months, a 83.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IM Cannabis Corp will rise 87.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.45 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that IM Cannabis Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.46 million and $13.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -237.41%. The 2024 estimates are for IM Cannabis Corp earnings to increase by 97.74%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.09% of IM Cannabis Corp shares while 8.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.75%. There are 8.15% institutions holding the IM Cannabis Corp stock share, with Black Maple Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million IMCC shares worth $0.17 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 9600.0 shares worth around $4031.0.