HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.02 million HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $4.45 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $368.01M. HUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.11% off its 52-week high of $4.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 51.69% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.80 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) is 32.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.29% over the past 6 months, a -57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $206.56 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $221.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $272.92 million and $249.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.57%. The 2024 estimates are for HUYA Inc ADR earnings to increase by 189.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.68% per year.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 14 and May 20.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of HUYA Inc ADR shares while 59.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.86%. There are 59.37% institutions holding the HUYA Inc ADR stock share, with Nuveen Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.14% of the shares, roughly 9.76 million HUYA shares worth $43.41 million.

Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.20% or 4.55 million shares worth $20.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 5.91 million shares estimated at $26.29 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $16.82 million.