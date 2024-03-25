How Will Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 10.66 million Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $6.40 changed hands at $0.17 or 2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $134.59M. LUNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.03% off its 52-week high of $13.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 67.34% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Machines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.25 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.91 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 150.49%, with the 5-day performance at 16.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is -22.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intuitive Machines Inc will fall -614.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.56 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Intuitive Machines Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $57.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.99 million and $18.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 217.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Intuitive Machines Inc earnings to decrease by -80.56%.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.