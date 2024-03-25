Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.26 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $408.49M. HNST’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.79% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 75.12% up since then. When we look at Honest Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.09K.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.48 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.09%, with the 5-day performance at 2.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) is 22.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Honest Company Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 235.43% over the past 6 months, a 56.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Honest Company Inc will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.25 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Honest Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $86.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.52 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.76%. The 2024 estimates are for Honest Company Inc earnings to increase by 60.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.40% per year.

HNST Dividends

Honest Company Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.09% of Honest Company Inc shares while 52.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.11%. There are 52.74% institutions holding the Honest Company Inc stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.93% of the shares, roughly 10.47 million HNST shares worth $44.46 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 7.56 million shares worth $32.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund. With 3.75 million shares estimated at $15.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Contrarian Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $10.71 million.