Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $16.33 changed hands at -$0.4 or -2.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. HIMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.37% off its 52-week high of $16.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.65, which suggests the last value was 65.4% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.88 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.48%, with the 5-day performance at 11.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) is 72.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hims & Hers Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 167.27% over the past 6 months, a 190.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc will rise 120.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270.5 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Hims & Hers Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $288.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $190.77 million and $204.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc earnings to increase by 204.85%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.76% of Hims & Hers Health Inc shares while 61.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.05%. There are 61.81% institutions holding the Hims & Hers Health Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 14.17 million HIMS shares worth $231.45 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 10.86 million shares worth $177.33 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.52 million shares estimated at $73.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $59.26 million.