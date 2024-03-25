Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.11 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $115.26M. GIFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.66% off its 52-week high of $7.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 58.51% up since then. When we look at Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.61K.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) trade information

Instantly GIFI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) is 61.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $44.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.14%. The 2024 estimates are for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. earnings to increase by 133.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.60% per year.

GIFI Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.78% of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. shares while 61.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.51%. There are 61.58% institutions holding the Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. stock share, with First Wilshire Securities Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.19% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million GIFI shares worth $7.14 million.

Solas Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.38% or 0.87 million shares worth $6.2 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $2.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $2.55 million.