Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.38 million Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09M. GWAV’s current price is a discount, trading about -761.54% off its 52-week high of $1.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.56K.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -66.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1790 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.70%, with the 5-day performance at -66.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) is -82.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.77% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc shares while 19.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.19%. There are 19.37% institutions holding the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 37.40% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million GWAV shares worth $0.16 million.

Arena Investors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 29.12% or 0.97 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 47659.0 shares estimated at $6005.0 under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 22716.0 shares worth around $2862.0.