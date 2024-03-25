Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.16 million Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.03 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.52M. GGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -10000.0% off its 52-week high of $3.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03. When we look at Green Giant Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.94 million.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0340 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.66%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is -19.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.39% of Green Giant Inc shares while 4.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.18%. There are 4.64% institutions holding the Green Giant Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 20468.0 GGE shares worth $44212.0.

