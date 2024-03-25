GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.83 million GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $372.40M. EAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -266.9% off its 52-week high of $5.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 18.62% up since then. When we look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6200 subtracted -5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.79%, with the 5-day performance at -13.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 15.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrafTech International Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.50% over the past 6 months, a -25.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrafTech International Ltd. will fall -550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -450.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.69 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GrafTech International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $127.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $138.8 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for GrafTech International Ltd. earnings to increase by 58.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.87% per year.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and April 30. The 0.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.69% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares while 85.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.79%. There are 85.83% institutions holding the GrafTech International Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 38.52 million EAF shares worth $55.86 million.

Brookfield Corp /ON/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 27.28 million shares worth $39.55 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and AMG Yacktman Fd. With 18.25 million shares estimated at $26.46 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Fd held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million shares worth around $10.15 million.