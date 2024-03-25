Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.59 million Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.52 changing hands around $0.04 or 7.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.91M. GDHG’s current price is a discount, trading about -4705.77% off its 52-week high of $24.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 21.15% up since then. When we look at Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

Instantly GDHG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5399 added 7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.72%, with the 5-day performance at 10.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) is 9.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

GDHG Dividends

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.79% of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd shares while 0.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.83%. There are 0.77% institutions holding the Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 84788.0 GDHG shares worth $43241.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 66056.0 shares worth $33688.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 43724.0 shares estimated at $22299.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 24617.0 shares worth around $12554.0.