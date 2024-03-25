Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 7.31 million Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.05 or -7.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.28M. GEVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.0% off its 52-week high of $1.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62. When we look at Gevo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.25 million.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7188 subtracted -7.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.49%, with the 5-day performance at -7.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -26.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gevo Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.12% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gevo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.06 million and $4.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.44%. The 2024 estimates are for Gevo Inc earnings to decrease by -28.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.47% of Gevo Inc shares while 38.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.44%. There are 38.07% institutions holding the Gevo Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 19.24 million GEVO shares worth $11.94 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.57% or 13.4 million shares worth $8.31 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.87 million shares estimated at $4.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $3.57 million.