Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 6.91 million Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. GERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.69% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 50.45% up since then. When we look at Geron Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.11 million.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 subtracted -0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.87%, with the 5-day performance at -1.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 71.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.67% over the past 6 months, a -6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Geron Corp. will fall -42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22,292.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Geron Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $30k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21k and $29k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.08%. The 2024 estimates are for Geron Corp. earnings to decrease by -1.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Geron Corp. shares while 67.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.01%. There are 67.93% institutions holding the Geron Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 35.98 million GERN shares worth $115.49 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 31.54 million shares worth $101.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 16.34 million shares estimated at $52.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 11.33 million shares worth around $27.54 million.