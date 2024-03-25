Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changing hands around $0.0 or -3.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.33M. GRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1460.87% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 60.87% up since then. When we look at Galera Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2595 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.91%, with the 5-day performance at -6.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 21.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.16% of Galera Therapeutics Inc shares while 28.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.09%. There are 28.81% institutions holding the Galera Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 3.89 million GRTX shares worth $0.81 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 3.08 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $93566.0 under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $65621.0.