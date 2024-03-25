Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.73% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.40 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.81B. FUSN’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.47% off its 52-week high of $21.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 89.21% up since then. When we look at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 101.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.39 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.63%, with the 5-day performance at 101.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 76.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.75 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 740.67% over the past 6 months, a 0.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130k. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $140k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28k and $80k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 364.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -80.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 0.99%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.41% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 79.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.66%. There are 79.01% institutions holding the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 12.85% of the shares, roughly 10.89 million FUSN shares worth $232.31 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 6.5 million shares worth $138.72 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 5.05 million shares estimated at $107.7 million under it, the former controlled 5.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.85% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $87.66 million.