Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 75.27 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.62M. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -94107.69% off its 52-week high of $122.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.67 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1729 subtracted -3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.99%, with the 5-day performance at 35.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -45.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc will rise 95.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -261.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.25 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 27.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.54% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares while 3.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.44%. There are 3.01% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million FFIE shares worth $31013.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 0.23 million shares worth $29956.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $21113.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $17283.0.