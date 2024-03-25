EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.07 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.32M. EZGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -3857.14% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0955 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.09%, with the 5-day performance at -22.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -23.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 26.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of EZGO Technologies Ltd shares while 1.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.51%. There are 1.41% institutions holding the EZGO Technologies Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million EZGO shares worth $53191.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 0.46 million shares worth $33205.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $33205.0 under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 2058.0 shares worth around $148.0.