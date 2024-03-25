EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) : Investors Should Not Dump EVGO Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.04 or 1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $245.28M. EVGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -251.72% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 18.97% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.56 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.19%, with the 5-day performance at -3.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -2.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.76 days.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EVgo Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.37% over the past 6 months, a 19.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EVgo Inc will rise 38.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that EVgo Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $59.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 105.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for EVgo Inc earnings to increase by 29.13%.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of EVgo Inc shares while 47.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.27%. There are 47.97% institutions holding the EVgo Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 9.66 million EVGO shares worth $22.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 7.51 million shares worth $17.38 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $7.36 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $5.93 million.