Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ESPR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 8.73 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $2.29 changed hands at $0.18 or 8.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $390.26M. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.85% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 69.43% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.40 added 8.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.41%, with the 5-day performance at 10.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -12.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 110.09% over the past 6 months, a 69.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 101.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.86 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $41.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.33 million and $25.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 215.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 79.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 41.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.03%. There are 41.69% institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.80% of the shares, roughly 8.89 million ESPR shares worth $20.36 million.

Two Seas Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 7.69 million shares worth $17.6 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.68 million shares estimated at $10.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $6.16 million.