Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.63M. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -466.0% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 27.0% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0800 subtracted -3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 11.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.99 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.36% over the past 6 months, a 65.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc will rise 74.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 351.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.28 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.1 million and $249k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 102.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,892.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc earnings to increase by 59.73%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares while 55.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.20%. There are 55.22% institutions holding the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.47% of the shares, roughly 9.05 million EOSE shares worth $9.05 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 8.93 million shares worth $8.93 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $5.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million shares worth around $5.75 million.