Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -5.44% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.40M. EVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -6895.35% off its 52-week high of $30.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 41.86% up since then. When we look at Enviva Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Instantly EVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5199 subtracted -5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.33%, with the 5-day performance at 4.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) is 34.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

Enviva Inc (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enviva Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.16% over the past 6 months, a -235.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enviva Inc will rise 17.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $316.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enviva Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $308 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.31 million and $269.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Enviva Inc earnings to decrease by -65.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.50% per year.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Enviva Inc shares while 78.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.15%. There are 78.41% institutions holding the Enviva Inc stock share, with Riverstone Holdings Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 43.51% of the shares, roughly 32.42 million EVA shares worth $14.1 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 2.95 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $0.33 million.