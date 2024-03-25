Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (NYSE: EXK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.96 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $435.32M. EXK’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.72% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 34.86% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.31 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.66%, with the 5-day performance at -2.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 47.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavour Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.80% over the past 6 months, a 500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endeavour Silver Corp. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.89 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $55.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.46 million and $50.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 620.00%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 32.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.62%. There are 32.42% institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 19.7 million EXK shares worth $56.92 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 5.45 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10.19 million shares estimated at $24.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $19.06 million.