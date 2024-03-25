Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.90 changed hands at -$4.34 or -15.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.94B. DYN’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.65% off its 52-week high of $30.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 73.22% up since then. When we look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.59 subtracted -15.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.70%, with the 5-day performance at -9.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 4.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.27 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dyne Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 162.93% over the past 6 months, a 18.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dyne Therapeutics Inc will fall -2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -106.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Dyne Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 16.12%.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares while 93.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.57%. There are 93.67% institutions holding the Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 12.06% of the shares, roughly 9.89 million DYN shares worth $233.69 million.

Fcpm III Services B.v. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 6.13 million shares worth $144.94 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $34.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $33.87 million.