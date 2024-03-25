Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.54 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.74M. CUTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1678.57% off its 52-week high of $27.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at Cutera Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3950 subtracted -3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.31%, with the 5-day performance at -15.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) is -35.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.

Cutera Inc (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cutera Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.81% over the past 6 months, a 33.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cutera Inc will fall -840.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.20% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Cutera Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $37.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.35 million and $54.99 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.69%. The 2024 estimates are for Cutera Inc earnings to decrease by -3.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.99% of Cutera Inc shares while 91.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.90%. There are 91.12% institutions holding the Cutera Inc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million CUTR shares worth $2.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 1.32 million shares worth $2.01 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $1.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $0.9 million.