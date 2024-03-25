Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84M. CRKN’s last price was a discount, traded about -32766.67% off its 52-week high of $19.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0635 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.66%, with the 5-day performance at -3.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -41.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.43%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares while 2.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.18%. There are 2.15% institutions holding the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million CRKN shares worth $13848.0.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 0.21 million shares worth $12293.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8521.0 shares estimated at $506.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 10177.0 shares worth around $605.0.