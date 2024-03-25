Could SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.00M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -212.5% off its 52-week high of $2.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 80.0% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.27 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8867 added 3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.30%, with the 5-day performance at -6.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -28.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

1 analysts are of the opinion that SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $150k.

The 2024 estimates are for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp earnings to increase by 58.93%.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.45% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares while 1.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.73%. There are 1.43% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million ICU shares worth $0.21 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.11 million shares worth $87522.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 80618.0 shares worth around $64349.0.