Could Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.90 changed hands at -$0.11 or -10.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.26M. HUBC’s current price is a discount, trading about -2333.33% off its 52-week high of $21.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was -8.89% down since then. When we look at Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.88K.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1600 subtracted -10.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.53%, with the 5-day performance at -11.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -15.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.37% of Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares while 8.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.04%. There are 8.98% institutions holding the Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 1976.0 HUBC shares worth $1764.0.

Osaic Holdings Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 1286.0 shares worth $1148.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 8784.0 shares estimated at $7844.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.