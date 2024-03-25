Could B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $19.49 changed hands at -$1.39 or -6.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.00M. RILY’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.54% off its 52-week high of $60.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.46, which suggests the last value was 25.81% up since then. When we look at B. Riley Financial Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.70 subtracted -6.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is 17.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.7 days.

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 01 and April 16. The 17.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.50. It is important to note, however, that the 17.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.39% of B. Riley Financial Inc shares while 50.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.69%. There are 50.76% institutions holding the B. Riley Financial Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.58% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million RILY shares worth $120.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 1.15 million shares worth $52.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $45.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $23.98 million.