Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE) Shares Declined By -24.64% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.13M. LODE’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.86% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Comstock Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 523.58K.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4190 subtracted -3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.77%, with the 5-day performance at -15.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) is -24.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

Comstock Inc (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.91% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $540k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $550k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30k and $35k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,700.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,471.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Comstock Inc earnings to decrease by -268.37%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.13% of Comstock Inc shares while 7.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.78%. There are 7.98% institutions holding the Comstock Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.81% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million LODE shares worth $1.14 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 1.07 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.16 million shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $0.36 million.