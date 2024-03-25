Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.11 million Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $4.62 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.37B. CIFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.21% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 61.9% up since then. When we look at Cipher Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.36 million.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.05 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.86%, with the 5-day performance at 30.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 42.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cipher Mining Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 73.68% over the past 6 months, a -170.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cipher Mining Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cipher Mining Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $39.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.94 million and $31.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 115.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cipher Mining Inc earnings to increase by 1.26%.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.33% of Cipher Mining Inc shares while 12.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.32%. There are 12.87% institutions holding the Cipher Mining Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million CIFR shares worth $9.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 2.43 million shares worth $6.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $4.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $3.74 million.