ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 16.42 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.15 or -7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $727.37M. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.52% off its 52-week high of $10.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 10.34% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.94 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 subtracted -7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.64%, with the 5-day performance at 3.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.01 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChargePoint Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.82% over the past 6 months, a 56.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.65 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $124.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $128.14 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -149.12%. The 2024 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 49.02%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 28 and June 03.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares while 46.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.12%. There are 46.88% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 25.84 million CHPT shares worth $227.1 million.

Linse Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.32% or 15.55 million shares worth $136.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.07 million shares estimated at $79.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 7.29 million shares worth around $64.1 million.