Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 2.96 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.31. With the company’s per share price at $85.94 changed hands at -$1.77 or -2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.99B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.28% off its 52-week high of $90.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.70, which suggests the last value was 92.2% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 89.96 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 63.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.33% over the past 6 months, a -553.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will rise 49.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.65 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.88 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -481.45%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.51% of Carvana Co. shares while 106.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.79%. There are 106.30% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 12.97 million CVNA shares worth $336.25 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $259.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $84.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $77.98 million.