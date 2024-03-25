Cardiff Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRDF)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.98 changing hands around $0.13 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $267.19M. CRDF’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.17% off its 52-week high of $6.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 84.28% up since then. When we look at Cardiff Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Instantly CRDF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.42 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 304.05%, with the 5-day performance at 15.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 258.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardiff Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 271.43% over the past 6 months, a -5.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cardiff Oncology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $60k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83k and $108k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.42%. The 2024 estimates are for Cardiff Oncology Inc earnings to decrease by -4.78%.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.56% of Cardiff Oncology Inc shares while 15.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.41%. There are 15.17% institutions holding the Cardiff Oncology Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million CRDF shares worth $11.85 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 0.72 million shares worth $4.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $7.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $3.66 million.