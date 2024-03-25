Can Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $454.43M. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.17% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 65.52% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 subtracted -4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -14.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.14 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.53 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc earnings to increase by 279.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.56% of Qurate Retail Inc shares while 65.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.10%. There are 65.93% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 35.48 million QRTEA shares worth $35.12 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $35.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. With 10.11 million shares estimated at $10.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.91 million.