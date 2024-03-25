C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.19 million C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s per share price at $8.22 changed hands at -$0.49 or -5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $563.89M. CCCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.53% off its 52-week high of $11.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 87.1% up since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.19 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.49%, with the 5-day performance at -7.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -6.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C4 Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 275.34% over the past 6 months, a 30.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C4 Therapeutics Inc will rise 50.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.1 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that C4 Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.15 million and $2.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.05%. The 2024 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 30.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.22% of C4 Therapeutics Inc shares while 68.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.38%. There are 68.09% institutions holding the C4 Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.64% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million CCCC shares worth $19.8 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 2.83 million shares worth $7.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $4.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $4.75 million.