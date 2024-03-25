C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 33.44 million C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.03 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.88M. CISS’s last price was a discount, traded about -66566.67% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.02, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at C3is Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.08 million.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Instantly CISS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0370 added 3.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.13%, with the 5-day performance at 9.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) is -73.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.82% of C3is Inc shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 0.07% institutions holding the C3is Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million CISS shares worth $0.11 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 14998.0 shares worth $16647.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.