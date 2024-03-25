BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.62 million BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.51 changed hands at -$1.14 or -31.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.50M. BCAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -29043.43% off its 52-week high of $731.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was -36.25% down since then. When we look at BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.52K.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Instantly BCAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.28 subtracted -31.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.11%, with the 5-day performance at -40.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is -93.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 581.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.62% of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares while 4.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.20%. There are 4.07% institutions holding the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.25% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million BCAN shares worth $7.75 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 1.63 million shares worth $4.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 17355.0 shares estimated at $43561.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.