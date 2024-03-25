Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.09 or 18.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.92M. BCLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -507.02% off its 52-week high of $3.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 77.19% up since then. When we look at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Instantly BCLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 71.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5800 added 18.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.79%, with the 5-day performance at 71.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 72.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.27% over the past 6 months, a -6.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 18.18%.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.86% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 8.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.04%. There are 8.25% institutions holding the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.91% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million BCLI shares worth $0.81 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $0.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.23 million.