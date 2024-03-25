Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.27 million Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.23 or -8.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $241.37M. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -272.38% off its 52-week high of $8.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 8.79% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.98 million.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.95 subtracted -8.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.50%, with the 5-day performance at -18.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -17.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.89% over the past 6 months, a 40.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co will rise 54.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.93 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $40.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.92 million and $32.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Blink Charging Co earnings to increase by 76.81%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of Blink Charging Co shares while 30.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.56%. There are 30.82% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 22.37% of the shares, roughly 5.52 million BLNK shares worth $13.19 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.33% or 4.03 million shares worth $9.63 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 4.02 million shares estimated at $9.6 million under it, the former controlled 16.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 8.05% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $4.75 million.