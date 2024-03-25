Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Lose -16.79%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.23 changed hands at -$0.45 or -16.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.55M. BTM’s current price is a discount, trading about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 15.7% up since then. When we look at Bitcoin Depot Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.07K.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) trade information

Instantly BTM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.70 subtracted -16.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.96%, with the 5-day performance at -7.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM) is -5.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.5 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bitcoin Depot Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $167.74 million. The 2024 estimates are for Bitcoin Depot Inc earnings to increase by 176.80%.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ:BTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.39% of Bitcoin Depot Inc shares while 34.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.05%. There are 34.78% institutions holding the Bitcoin Depot Inc stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.07% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million BTM shares worth $2.11 million.

Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 0.65 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.51 million.