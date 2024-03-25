Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.42M. BPTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1382.86% off its 52-week high of $5.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 5.71% up since then. When we look at Biophytis ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.32K.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Instantly BPTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4688 subtracted -7.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.58%, with the 5-day performance at -13.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) is -32.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biophytis ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.05% over the past 6 months, a 99.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.53%. The 2024 estimates are for Biophytis ADR earnings to increase by 92.74%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Biophytis ADR shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.09%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the Biophytis ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 4600.0 BPTS shares worth $1693.0.

Rhumbline Advisers holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 530.0 shares worth $195.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.