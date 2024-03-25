AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.81 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $344.45M. ASTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.67% off its 52-week high of $7.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 7.83% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.98 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.48%, with the 5-day performance at -5.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -4.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.44% over the past 6 months, a -51.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AST SpaceMobile Inc will fall -64.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that AST SpaceMobile Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5 million.

The 2024 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc earnings to decrease by -42.88%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.42% of AST SpaceMobile Inc shares while 28.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.39%. There are 28.24% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.28% of the shares, roughly 5.66 million ASTS shares worth $15.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 4.45 million shares worth $12.45 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $8.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $6.95 million.