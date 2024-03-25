Asset Entities Inc’s (NASDAQ: ASST) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 8.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.30M. ASST’s last price was a discount, traded about -413.24% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 57.35% up since then. When we look at Asset Entities Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.01K.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Instantly ASST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8500 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.79%, with the 5-day performance at 31.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) is 39.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33650.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.54% of Asset Entities Inc shares while 2.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.08%. There are 2.02% institutions holding the Asset Entities Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 46138.0 ASST shares worth $80280.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 42500.0 shares worth $73950.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 9300.0 shares estimated at $16182.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.