ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.25 changing hands around $0.6 or 6.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $892.62M. SPRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.32% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 72.43% up since then. When we look at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.39K.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.39 added 6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 10.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.64 days.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 133.59% over the past 6 months, a -31.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18,366.70% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.44%. The 2024 estimates are for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -17.19%.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.55% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 68.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.99%. There are 68.09% institutions holding the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 11.48% of the shares, roughly 11.08 million SPRY shares worth $103.25 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 9.46 million shares worth $88.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $11.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $11.19 million.