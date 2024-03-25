Are Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.34 changing hands around $0.12 or 1.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.63B. GRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.64% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.30, which suggests the last value was 16.4% up since then. When we look at Grifols SA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.82 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.20%, with the 5-day performance at 4.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -30.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grifols SA ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.61% over the past 6 months, a 880.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grifols SA ADR will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.78 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Grifols SA ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.7 billion and $1.81 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 163.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.97%. The 2024 estimates are for Grifols SA ADR earnings to increase by 149.22%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.40% per year.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols SA ADR shares while 49.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.74%. There are 49.74% institutions holding the Grifols SA ADR stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.57% of the shares, roughly 19.79 million GRFS shares worth $124.86 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 15.74 million shares worth $99.31 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. With 13.38 million shares estimated at $84.43 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $29.43 million.