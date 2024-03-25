Are Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.44 changing hands around $0.13 or 5.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $640.61M. DADA’s current price is a discount, trading about -265.57% off its 52-week high of $8.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 44.26% up since then. When we look at Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.56 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) is 11.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR will rise 180.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $430.44 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $401.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $387.91 million and $356.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 94.96%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.04% of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares while 27.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.86%. There are 27.99% institutions holding the Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock share, with Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 10.78 million DADA shares worth $26.52 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 7.47 million shares worth $18.38 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 3.13 million shares estimated at $7.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $2.37 million.