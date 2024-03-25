Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.29 changing hands around $0.04 or 3.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.69M. APYX’s current price is a discount, trading about -517.83% off its 52-week high of $7.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 6.2% up since then. When we look at Apyx Medical Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.15K.

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) trade information

Instantly APYX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 added 3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.76%, with the 5-day performance at -27.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) is -35.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.41 days.

Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apyx Medical Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.94% over the past 6 months, a -51.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apyx Medical Corp will fall -110.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -566.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.53 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Apyx Medical Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $12.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.14 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.84%. The 2024 estimates are for Apyx Medical Corp earnings to decrease by -44.44%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

APYX Dividends

Apyx Medical Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.88% of Apyx Medical Corp shares while 54.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.03%. There are 54.04% institutions holding the Apyx Medical Corp stock share, with Archon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million APYX shares worth $4.49 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.23% or 2.16 million shares worth $2.81 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $1.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $1.1 million.